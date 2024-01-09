When Will ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Be Streaming?

When Killers of the Flower Moon was released, many people decided to opt out of seeing it on the big screen because, let’s face it, it was a bit on the long side. But now that the film has a set streaming date, you don’t have any excuse not to tune in.

Martin Scorsese’s latest masterpiece, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert de Niro, and A Big Hat Worn By Jesse Plemons, has that fun Academy Award buzz, so now is the time to fully invest in the 3+ hour film, which can currently be bought or rented on Apple TV+.

As for streaming, Killers of the Flower Moon will be available to Apple TV+ subscribers (as part of their streaming package) on Friday, January 12th. The streamer announced the date with a heartwarming photo of Scorcese and DiCaprio looking like long-lost BFFs catching up:

Killers of the Flower Moon will be streaming on Apple TV+ January 12. Happy New Year, everyone. pic.twitter.com/Sj0yb2KCGu — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) January 4, 2024

Gladstone took home a Golden Globe for her striking performance at Sunday’s award ceremony. “This is a historic win, it doesn’t belong to just me,” she began, before adding that her win is “for every little res kid, every little urban kid, every little Native kid out there who has a dream, who is seeing themselves represented in our stories told by ourselves in our own words with tremendous allies and tremendous trust from within from each other.”