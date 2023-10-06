In the grand scheme of things, there are some good things that come out of TikTok. There are some very bad things, though, like spontaneous dance trends and that annoying voice that makes everyone sound like a cartoon character on Looney Tunes. So you really have to comb through the bad to find the gems, and that includes having to listen to Martin Scorsese use the weird little cartoon voice to explain how The King of Comedy was overlooked.

Gen Z’s next great director, Martin Scorsese’s daughter Francesca, was giving her father a lesson in internet slang in which she would say various terms that he would have to describe. He perfectly described “Tea” and “The Ick” but he was a little stuck on “Slept On.” In order to put it into perspective, Francesca described Scorsese’s 1983 crime film The King of Comedy as an example. Of course, this got him to understand it perfectly.

“People hated it when it came out. It was the flop of the year, that’s what it was called,” the director explained before he began to call out some people. “On Entertainment Tonight. New Year’s Eve. ’83 to ’84. It’s okay. It’s alright.” He pretended not to look so disappointed, but you could see the pain in his eyes. Maybe Robert De Niro should try this challenge next.

New Scorsese masterpiece just dropped pic.twitter.com/DyaKpZOdXB — Cinema Solace (@SolaceCinema) October 5, 2023

The King Of Comedy starring De Niro, was a black comedy/drama film that was honestly ahead of its time, so it is not that weird that people didn’t get it yet. Humor wasn’t fully invented until the 90s anyway, so he shouldn’t feel too bad. Ultimately, Scorsese kinda aced the slang test. He knew what “Hits Different” meant, and sorta understands what “Ate” means. The man is 80 years old and he hangs out with Timothee Chalamet enough to know the deal.