It’s been three weeks since Eternals theatrical release and, subsequently, three weeks of Marvel hanging on to perhaps their worst-kept secret yet: Harry Styles (yes, that Harry Styles) has joined the MCU. While Marvel played it just as smooth as Styles himself while speculation, stills, and clips of the singer-turned-actor circulated all across the internet, at long last the studio is acknowledging his role in the film, and has released a poster alongside a short character bio filled with his long list of accolades.

Meet the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox 🤯 Check out Eros’ brand new character poster and see @Harry_Styles in Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters NOW! ⭐️🦊https://t.co/RilTsyHqQJ pic.twitter.com/LiXnXKjGeS — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 18, 2021

In Eternals, Styles, ever-so-briefly, plays Eros, “the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger,” and “the great adventurer, Starfox.” First appearing in Iron Man #5 back in 1972, Eros is a long-time staple in the Marvel Universe and is known for his carefree demeanor and womanizing ways, making Styles an apt casting choice for the son of Eternals A’Lars and Sui-San. By and large, it seems like the internet (well, okay, Twitter) feels the same way about the casting choice, with several positive (and hilarious) tweets surfacing following the announcement.

However, perhaps the best tweets to come from Marvel’s big reveal are the ones drawing attention to Eros’ already existing connection to the Marvel Universe as Thanos’ baby brother. However, if that relationship has you feeling a bit on edge, rest assured that Eros does not share the same power-hunger tendencies as his brother, and is far more likely to break hearts rather than bones. He also, as the internet was quick to point out, it just a whole lot prettier than the purple, planet destroyer.

However, some folks feel that even three weeks later, it was still far too soon for Marvel to reveal Styles’ poster — even if both Styles and Eternals director Zhao have already spoken out about the casting.

Last but certainly not least, a few tweets joked about how Styles was now the latest of Taylor Swift‘s exes to wind up cast in the MCU. Styles joins Loki star Tom Hiddleston and Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Jake Gyllenhaal (who really can’t catch a break right now) to become the singer’s third old flame to appear in a Marvel movie, just proving that this really is Swift’s world and we’re just living in it.

wild how taylor swift created the mcu pic.twitter.com/dRF8EteiNN — Belinda Garcia (@bbcgarcia) November 18, 2021