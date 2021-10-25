Marvel’s Eternals is the latest Disney film getting some big buzz as people begin to return to theaters during the still-ongoing pandemic. The latest foray into the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has plenty of fans excited, as the Titan-like stars of the film are expected to usher in a new era of the superhero canon. But as the days tick down until Eternals hits theaters, an undercurrent of skepticism about the project seems to be creeping up across some portions of social media.

The characters in Eternals are beloved to some, sure. But to a larger movie-going audience inundated with superhero movies in recent years, it seems this particular crop has drawn more ire than most ahead of its November release. There’s been a lot of fun had simply in making memes based on the names like “Kingo,” “Sprite,” and “Druig.”

“phastos…sprite…we have ajak, brilliantly played by salma hayek. we have kingo, we have gilgamesh, we have druig, we have all these characters.” pic.twitter.com/a3BCPiqDhA — dario argento’s tenebreanna (@justbrizigs) October 23, 2021

The concept of the all-powerful Eternals staying hands-off during all the in-canon crises of the past, including a fraction of the Earth’s entire population disappearing, seems to be a sticking point as well.

the Eternals spending the first 20 minutes of the movie to explain why they didn't stop slavery or the Holocaust pic.twitter.com/OmGiGZAVFg — Jahn, Monsterboy in Your Pocket (@JOHNofWAR) October 24, 2021

In particular, the title cards introducing the main characters drew particular focus from some people online as promotional materials for the film hit social media.

gonna be sad once the eternals have become familiar enough in the public consciousness enough that this is no longer inherently funny pic.twitter.com/ObaAkUTpnm — Jack Saint (@lackingsaint) October 23, 2021

Bravo Network reality show-ass, Real Housewives-ass, Million Dollar Listings-ass opening titles graphics pic.twitter.com/xfHtmBbo3r — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) October 23, 2021

Just imagining the Eternals with a Real Housewives-style opening. “I’m here for a good time AND a long time.”

“We hid out of the spotlight but now I’m ready to hit the town.”

“It takes a lifetime to look this good.”

“There was a man with rock hard abs, and Kingo was his name-o.” pic.twitter.com/uuyzWqeJcQ — Chris Thorburn (@CBThorburn) October 24, 2021

Explaining what lean is to someone pic.twitter.com/n5UI2O8iu2 — charlie (@StyledApe) October 23, 2021

You know maybe eternals will be good pic.twitter.com/1OlUMLSIyN — Pabst Blue Musk (@owwmypeepeehurt) October 25, 2021

marvel fans be like ‘damn can’t wait to see Kingo, Druig and Sprite’ pic.twitter.com/dbXJGmsi9e — ᚛ᚆᚒᚄᚉᚍᚈᚃᚔᚅᚉ᚜ (@HuskyTw1nk) October 23, 2021

pic.twitter.com/DFTkCujiqV — Reverend Mother of the Dene Hooperit (@dennisbhooper) October 24, 2021

A number of people seemed to think these names were actually fake.

This is how I learned the character’s name is actually Kingo and it’s not a meme https://t.co/25kJl2bD2T — isi boo-breen (its pronounced ‘izzy’) (@isaiah_bb) October 23, 2021

Sprite was a target of some branding skepticism as well.

We spent so much time making fun of Kingo and Druig we forgot to make fun of Sprite. pic.twitter.com/XsrMdBPScW — Freddie Fremen, 1B Arrakis Braves 🌋 (@ChrisLedf) October 24, 2021

Kingo has become the basis of a number of memes in recent days.

Whenever Kingo isn’t on screen, all other characters should be saying “Where’s Kingo?” pic.twitter.com/fpuUIR5Afh — meg “Kingo” bitchell (@MeganBitchell) October 20, 2021

I have a message. Kingo… was shot down over the Sea of Japan. pic.twitter.com/cw4QgS6N8b — meg “Kingo” bitchell (@MeganBitchell) October 20, 2021

There’s also this very solid CGI joke, too.

The movie is certainly getting buzz here, though not all buzz is positive buzz. Marvel fans that know what they’re likely getting early next month certainly seem hyped about what’s ahead. But it’s safe to say a non-so-quiet section of social media will take some convincing here, to say the least.