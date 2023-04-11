“We’re not a team.” – Carol Danvers

Captain Marvel is not at all thrilled about having companions, as the new The Marvels teaser trailer reveals, but she’s got them anyway. As anticipated, this includes Monica Rambeau (Wandavision) and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), and to stay true to the film’s title, they will come together as The Marvels.

Not only that, but The Flerkin, Goose, has returned, hopefully to put some more fear into Nick Fury’s world. Because the last time he trusted someone…. he lost an eye. And after The Flerkin strikes terror into Fury’s heart, he’ll see that there’s a whole crew of Flerkins on the scene, too. Meow.

Back to Carol’s superhero companions: yep, you’re gonna have to keep watching Disney+ shows to fully appreciate the newer MCU phases, but fortunately, Wandavision and Ms. Marvel are two good ones. Again, and as we see in the trailer, Danvers is not down (at least initially) with this situation, and when she stumbles upon Khan’s shrine of a bedroom, the skepticism is fully on. That push-and-pull should provide for some good (deadpan) comic relief, and after the most recent Ant-Man installment, the MCU could use the refreshing vibe of this teaser trailer.

The Beastie Boys “Intergalactic” only seems to heighten that mood, as does Khan’s reaction to The Flerkin. From the film’s synopsis:

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10.