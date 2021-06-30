Hamilton set the American Revolution to music. Matt Thompson is setting it on fire, throwing fireworks on the pile while werewolves and founding fathers with chainsaw hands dance. Welcome to an utterly bonkers rewriting of American history at a time when large portions of the country seem susceptible to believing utterly bonkers rewritings of American history. But let’s not talk politics. America: The Motion Picture wasn’t created as a response to the devaluation of facts. As director (and Archer co-creator) Matt Thompson tells us, “wouldn’t it be cool if this is how it went” became a guiding philosophy. And so beer replaces tea at the Boston Tea Party and George Washington and Abe Lincoln are besties.

A project ten years in the making from the writer (Dave Callaham) behind some of this moment’s most accomplished big-budget comic book epics (Shang-Chi and Wonder Woman: 1984) the animated America: The Motion Picture (which is available to stream now on Netflix) goes big with action filled sequences while featuring a Rushmore-esque (I’m shameless!) voice cast. Thompson raves about Channing Tatum’s (George Washington) “boundless energy,” how Andy Samberg (Benedict Arnold) is a “rifle of fun,” and how Jason Mantzoukas (Samuel Adams), Olivia Munn (Thomas Edison), Raoul Max Trujillo (Geronimo), Simon Pegg (King James), and others made the characters their own. But while this is, essentially, an All-Star comedy smash em-up, there’s also an effort to make you care about these ridiculous versions of characters you barely remember reading about. Below, we talk with Thompson about that, messing with history, and whether there’s more story to tell.

Somewhat predictably, this has landed squarely in the midst of a moment of alt-history and nationalistic propaganda.

We’re just coming at this through a comedic lens. We wanted to do a revisionist take on the founding of America as if was being told by an idiot.

As it often is.

Yeah. We just found it funny. What would happen if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were best friends and they went to Ford’s Theater and Benedict Arnold, their other best friend, turned into a werewolf and bit off Lincoln’s head? And that’s what started the American revolution? We found that to be very funny and we took that ball and went with it from there.

There are some side characters that get roped into this, to a certain extent. And if you have a bad memory and you’ve been away from formal education for a long enough time, there are some things, aside from the werewolf, where you almost forget the exact details. You kind of play with that a little bit.

Yep. Very much so. A very good example of that is, Simon Pegg does an awesome job as King James, who is fighting against the colonists who are trying to found America. We didn’t fight against King James. [Laughs] But we stuck with King James as the name because we wanted to see how well people would even know that.

Yeah, and I didn’t. It’s canon now, I guess.

There are so many things in the movie that are rooted in truth, but then it takes a severely different turn. And we found that to be great because it wasn’t just that we were making fun, but it was also, wouldn’t that be cool if that’s the way that it went? Wouldn’t that be a cooler starting place for America, if you had Sam Adams and he was the inventor of beer and beer is what we were using in our fight against the British instead of tea? So yeah, sure, the Boston Tea Party is in there, but our Boston tea party takes place on King James’ boat, the Titanic. And it’s not just a tea party, it’s how we’re getting beer into the conversation. And so all of those slightly adjacent things were very amusing to us.