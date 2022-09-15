There’s excruciatingly little information about this for such a big change, but with 6 weeks until filming was set to start in New Orleans, the Matthew McConaughey-starring Dallas Sting is shutting down. According to The Wrap, Skydance is pulling the plug after a deep dive into the real-life story uncovered some “disturbing allegations.” Whatever the allegations, the severity and authenticity were enough to make McConaughey pull out as well.

Written by GLOW showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, the film would have focused on the 1984 high school girls soccer team who journeyed to China under the coaching of Bill Kinder (McConaughey’s character). Against all odds, the team — which needed clearance from a gynecologist proclaiming that soccer wouldn’t mess up young women’s bodies — beat team after team of the best on the international stage. Kaitlyn Dever was also set to play Kinder’s daughter, and Apple would have had the first pass of buying it for its streaming service.

The story would have been an inspirational underdog tale with an amateur team battling odds both bureaucratic and athletic. Of course, based on the news, it’s possible that at least one element of the true story would have marred the film. That’s speculation, and it’s doubtful that Skydance or anyone else will be elaborating any time soon. For now, all we know is we’ll have to turn elsewhere to hear McConaughey give inspirational speeches.