Matthew McConaughey Will Play Randall Flagg In ‘The Stand’

We already heard a rumor about Matthew McConaughey playing Randall Flagg in all four movies of Josh Boone’s The Stand adaptation. We were fully behind that bit of the McConaissance, because, baby, we can dig our man.

Now The Guardian reports the casting is official. M-O-O-N, that spells F*CK YES TO THIS NEWS. And The Guardian does specify McConaughey is set to play Randall Flagg, whom they describe as “a grinning cowboy with supernatural powers who establishes a power base in the ruins of Las Vegas.”

They forgot to mention what type of people are in his power base. That’s right. Laaaaaaawbreakers.

If you expected us to get through this casting news without a Magic Mike GIF, it’s like we don’t even know each other anymore.