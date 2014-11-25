Matthew McConaughey Will Play Randall Flagg In ‘The Stand’

We already heard a rumor about Matthew McConaughey playing Randall Flagg in all four movies of Josh Boone’s The Stand adaptation. We were fully behind that bit of the McConaissance, because, baby, we can dig our man.
Now The Guardian reports the casting is official. M-O-O-N, that spells F*CK YES TO THIS NEWS. And The Guardian does specify McConaughey is set to play Randall Flagg, whom they describe as “a grinning cowboy with supernatural powers who establishes a power base in the ruins of Las Vegas.”
They forgot to mention what type of people are in his power base. That’s right. Laaaaaaawbreakers.
If you expected us to get through this casting news without a Magic Mike GIF, it’s like we don’t even know each other anymore.
We already know the man can ROCK some cowboy boots & a jean jacket.
He’s also proven that he is up for doing high quality television miniseries, so if they can ever that that Dark Tower project off the ground….
Alright, alright, alriiiiiiiiight. Please start filming ASAP so that I may watch this ASAP.
Jim Gaffigan as Tom Cullen!!!!
Laws, yes!
M-O-O-N, that spells “Hot Pocket”!
It would work on many levels. Pale, blonde, and King says they could never tell how old Tom was, so a middle aged guy would work. @Otto Man it also spells diarrhea pocket.
Yesssssss…he’s big enough to be believeable. What non-comedic roles has he done?
Damn, epic casting.
‘Baby, can you dig your man’ is one of those things in the story that could stand to be updated from the 1970s.
YES. YES. YES. Jake Gyllenhaal for Stu.
Dang that’s not bad. Never thought about that. I always pictured Stu about 40 though. Frankly Sinise was perfect for the role back in the day.
All these awesome rumors about The Stand just make me mad because it’s going to be FOREVER until we ever see it (if we ever see it at all).
I need to read this book again.
I tend to read it a couple of times a year, been doing that for like 25 years. Gone thru 2 paperback copies, read them to tatters….
I’m on board. I wish it wasn’t four movies, but then again my attention span ran out about 10 years ago.
Changed my mind. McConaughey should play both Stu AND Flagg. Ideal casting for both. The McConaissance means he can do anything (and should be doing everything).
Bobcat Goldthwait for Trashcan Man or GTFO.