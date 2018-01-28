Fox

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle finally fell out of the top spot this weekend, a position it held for the last three weeks as it slowly worked its way up to the fifth biggest film of 2017 with an impressive $337 million, surpassing both It and Spider-Man: Homecoming this week. Counting international grosses, it’s up to $800 million at the worldwide box office, good for 10th place for 2017, a hair behind Wonder Woman‘s $821 million.

But that’s not the weekend’s surprise.

The number one movie this weekend was Maze Runner: Death Cure, the final installment of the Maze Runner series, itself the last of The Hunger Games knock-offs (for now). Unlike The Divergent or Beautiful Creatures series (or several other YA adaptations), The Maze Runner actually got to finish out its run thanks to relatively modest budgets and solid international grosses. The Death Cure racked up $23 million this weekend, which is less than the $30 million of the second installment, but these movies earn 75 percent of their grosses overseas, so profitability is well within reach The Death Cure, which was produced for $60 million.

That’s not the weekend’s surprise, either.