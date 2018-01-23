Here Are Your Nominees For The 90th Annual Academy Awards

Unlike last year, when it was a two-movie race between La La Land and Moonlight (both won!), there are no obvious frontrunners to win Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri took home Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes, but the backlash is strong (and possibly deserved). The Shape of Water and Get Out are in the running, but will the Academy overlook the human/fish-man sex and satirical critique of systemic racism (and prejudice against horror-adjacent movies)? And what about Greta Gerwig’s heartfelt Lady Bird, Luca Guadagnino’s sensual Call Me By Your Name, and Christopher Nolan’s stunning Dunkirk?
On Tuesday morning, co-presenters Tiffany Haddish (who wasn’t nominated for her performance in Girls Trip, but it would have been great if she had been and got to say her own name) and Andy Serkis took the first step towards answering those questions when they announced this year’s nominees.
Best Picture
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Directing
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)
The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)
Logan (Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green)
Molly’s Game (Aaron Sorkin)
Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams)
Original Screenplay
The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)
Get Out (Jordan Peele)
Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)
Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Documentary Short Subject
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Live Action Short Film
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
Original Song
“Mighty River” (Mudbound)
“The Mystery of Love” (Call Me by Your Name)
“Remember Me” (Coco)
“Stand Up for Something” (Marshall)
“This Is Me” (The Greatest Showman)
Original Score
Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)
Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)
The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell)
Get Out is the only movie on that list I’ve seen, and I still hope it loses. #OSCARSSORAPE
Same boat here. I saw it last month and just didn’t get the hype. It was fine and watchable and all, but it just wasn’t that great. I actually would’ve preferred a two hour movie about the TSA friend and his misadventures while dog sitting.
In fact, it would’ve been a solid horror-comedy if all the Get Out stuff was happening, but from the friend’s perspective. He loses the dog, and the guy calls him saying he’s hypnotized or whatever and things are weird, and the friend is like “uhhh you’re tripping, gotta go!” Give me that movie!
@Icky Bod Crane : Glad I’m not alone, it wasn’t a bad movie but basically like a mediocre Black Mirror episode. Getting oscar noms for that must mean it was a real shitty year for movies.
Sorry I meant African-American Mirror episode
LOL. You know your anti-SJW screed is going well when the work-from-home scambots start replying to your posts. *tumbleweeds*
How is Logan not on the best picture list?
Because fishman in love and get out are somehow more believable.
Def snubbed. Hugh Jackman has played the role nine times and deserved a best actor nom for his portrayal this time around
Because of the one terrible story point NO ONE talks about: That super weird and dumb Wolverine Clone. Shoulda figured out how to have gotten Liev Schreiber.
But agreed, Jackman deserved a nomination alone for truly up-ing the game on how to play Comic book heroes.
The nurse in Logan should have got a special award for “Best cinematography with a cell phone”
Logan was superhero garbage.
@beef supreme gets it. That was totally unnecessary. The best clone v. original fight ever was in Scott Pilgrim.
– Why were those kids running for their lives to evade those soldiers (and needed Logan to save them) when they could’ve used their powers at any time?
– How did a completely socially withdrawn 11 year old girl who speaks no english rent a car?
Look, I liked the movie a lot like everyone else (and yes, my dad and I didn’t speak for an hour after it ended because both o us were too proud to cry in front of each other), but seriously, the movie has some flaws. As does another comic movie from last year that everyone thinks is so great, but I think was just fun and entertaining and nothing more.
Don’t understand why Sam Rockwell is getting supporting noms. He should be getting Best actor noms and with Woody getting the supporting nom.
Agreed. Actually, Sam Should have taken Denzel’s spot on the Best actor noms, opening a slot on Supporting actor for Mark Hamill. Yes, I said it. The LAst Jedi has it’s share of problems, and a whole lot of SW nerds hate the fuck out of it, but damn if Hamill’s performance wasn’t career defining and Oscar worthy.
@Happy Schlong You may have convinced me to watch The Last Jedi again, but it’s still a hard sell.
The thing with The Last Jedi is – if you go into it expecting a great movie from Middle Aged Adult standards, you’ll probably be disappointed. But this is still true of all the Star Wars movies. None of them are really Awards worthy except the first one for purely technological/innovation reasons. That’s why Hamill’s performance stands out so much in TLJ. It’s nuanced, he hits every emotion possible, and seems to be both utterly human, and Superhuman Jedi Master at the same time. For a guy who has been out of Hollywood proper for more than 30 years, it was pretty amazing.
I, Tonya was robbed of Best Picture. That movie was white trash figure skating GoodFellas and it was glorious. Easily the most fun movie of the year for me.
White Trash Goodfellas FTW
I hope Jordan Peele wins best director, but only if he gives his acceptance speech in character as the Hollywood Script Doctor
I would also accept Peele as Obama and Keegan-Michael Key as Luther the Anger Translator.
Lil Rel is the only actor that should be nominated for Get Out…he made the whole movie. Also Logan was better than Get Out.
This is the SJW Oscar nominations. It’s shameful that Wind River was nominated for anything due to the reason that Harvey Weinstein was the producer. I challenge anyone to tell me that Lady Bird or Get Out was better then Wind River. Logan not being nominated is also a clear snub.
Get Out was better than Wind River
Wind River is the third best movie written by Taylor Sheridan.
Lady Bird and Get Out was better than Wind River. Which was a pretty damn good movie.
Anyone who uses the acronym “SJW” as an insult should be euthanized.
I see red every time I see the SJW acronym, but it’s only because it immediately makes me think of SJP, and I can’t stand that horse-faced skeleton woman.
Reading these comments seeing people mention The Last Jedi and Logan. It’s like, have you guys ever watched the oscars/movies nominated for Oscars before? Unless it’s for effects or costumes there is rarely ever popcorn action flicks up for any of the awards lol. It’s like saying “I haven’t heard of any of hear artists, why isn’t Metallica up for Album of the Year at the Grammys”
Alec Guinness was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Star Wars. Which was also nominated for Best Picture. So was Jaws. and Raiders. Robert Downey Jr. was nominated for Tropic Thunder fer chrissakes. Yes – it’s rare when popcorn/pop culture movies are nominated, but it does happen. And you can make pretty compelling arguments that both Hamill’s and Jackman’s performances were award worthy in these particular movies. Especialyl considering how poorly received Denzel’s Aspergers Asshole movie was, and how Christopher Plummer was really only nominated as a reaction to Kevin Spacey’s removal from All the Money in the World.
Metallica is overrated, that’s why.
Metallica is like the musical Doppleganger of the Star Wars movies. They put out absolutely incredible genre-defining material in the 1980’s, then put out a bunch of middling-to-downright-embarassing material in the 90’s and early 2000’s. They took some time off, fired their old owners, and put out some decently listenable, if ultimately derivative nostalgia-heavy material that got people into them again – even if they are showing their age a bit.
Metallica isn’t a band anymore, it’s a brand. People who are loyal to the brand fail to see that.
Also is it just me or does it seem like Daniel Kaluuya, even though he was good, was a last minute replacement for James Franco?
He was getting nominated at other award shows too, but yes I agree. Franco should have gotten a nod over autistic Denzel Washington in a movie no one liked.
Is Tiffany Haddish always like this? Good God was she annoying. And I’m not talking about all the mispronunciations, I didn’t really care about that.
Sad to see Blade Runner getting fucked in the ass. Not even a Best Original Score nomination? Ouch.
compared to the original the score was dreadful and missing for most of the way too long movie. I liked it, and it definitely deserves the Best Cinematography nom, but not much beyond that.
Incorrect.
Wow, great job on the smear campaign by the sjws. Not even a nomination for Franco. Gave it instead to Denzel in a shitty movie nobody saw. Bravo.
Someone is triggered.
Right? I mean, every Oscar should just go to James Woods and Ron Silver and Stephen Baldwin just to show those pansy liberals, right, RIGHT?
It wasn’t SJW. The Academy to too high brow to allow a nomination for anyone associated with “The Room”. They see that movie as well below the type of art they normally award.
Exactly. Why would they want to award Franco’s satirumentary about that awful piece of shit. When I read people raving about Franco’s performance as Wiseau, my first thought was “Really, it’s surprising that a pretty boy moron actor with a weird slight speech impediment is capable of imitating a clueless movie failure with a weird speech impediment/indecipherable accent?” It’s like watching Mark Wahlberg starring in a mockumentary about Christopher Lambert.Sure, it might be entertaining, but it’s not awards worthy.
Boss Baby gets a nomination, huh? God, I hope it wins.
That will drive home the cliff hanger at the end as to whether or not we’ll get a sequel. A female boss baby feels soooooo right in these times of vagina.
Visual Effects
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Oh fuck off.
Very happy that Jonny Greenwood got nominated. He’s done some great work, especially on The Master and with Radiohead (not movie related, but still) The little bit I’ve heard from the Phantom Thread score sounded promising.
I liked Sally Hawkins human/fish-man sex better when she did Maudie, a true story so terrifyingly unbelievable it still freaks me out. No string pulling or button pushing required.