Stick with me here: the new Mean Girls movie is based on the Broadway musical that’s based on the hit 2004 feature film that was based on the 2002 teenager self-help book Queen Bees and Wannabes, which is based on the real-life horror of being a teenage girl. So there is a lot riding on this new film, which also happens to be a musical.

To back it up a bit, in 2018, the Mean Girls musical debuted on Broadway to positive reviews, with many critics praising the dialogue adaptation, while noting that the music was a weaker point. Renee Rapp made her debut as Regina George in 2019, while Sabrina Carpenter starred as Cady in only a handful of performances before Broadway was shut down in 2020.

Luckily, Rapp returned as the head plastic Regina George in the 2024 adaptation, which hits theaters this Friday. Tina Fey returned to pen the screenplay, with music by her husband, Jeff Richmond. While many critics are praising Rapp as the Queen Bee, the film seems to fall short in other ways, mostly through the clunky musical numbers and the over-inclusion of social media. Here’s what the critics are saying:

Maureen Lee Lenker, EW:

Despite the marketing campaign’s efforts to hide the fact that this adaptation is a musical, it very much is one. Its score, with music by Fey’s husband, Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde: The Musical), is middling and largely unremarkable (like a lot of contemporary musical theater). But there are standout numbers, particularly the show’s major earworm, “Revenge Party,” which is framed as a rainbow-colored, glitter-soaked expositional montage as Janis and Damian outline their plot to Cady. As it did in 2004, Mean Girls is a playground for a melange of fresh, new talent for whom we hope the limit does not exist. Did we really need another film version? No. But it’s pretty grool that the one we got is such fun.

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter:

The songs seldom spring organically from the story and more often feel so awkwardly shoehorned in that you come to dread them. What’s worse is that the music is so gratingly over-produced and studio-enhanced you miss the high of characters spontaneously singing. In terms of musical deficiencies, that’s a deal-breaker. The final nail in the coffin is the creative team’s decision wherever possible to frame the songs through social media. The device is used so unrelentingly you start to wonder why the entire movie wasn’t made on TikTok. Maybe it would be less of a garish eyesore on a smartphone. Even the earlier movie’s savvy take on teen anxiety, social hierarchies, peer pressure, female toxicity and power dynamics feels scarcely warmed over in this lackluster treatment. Perhaps the 20-year-old material is just past its prime?

Tom Gliatto, People: