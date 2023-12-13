Reneé Rapp is gearing up for her silver screen debut as Regina George in the upcoming movie-musical adaptation of Mean Girls. And on top of her incredible acting — which she’s displayed in the stage adaptation of Mean Girls and on the hit TV series, The Sex Lives Of College Girls — she also released her debut album, Snow Angel.

Rapp is keeping the music coming ahead of the movie. This coming Friday, she will release her new single “Not My Fault,” which features Megan Thee Stallion.

The two revealed the collaboration today via social media, and the cheeky cover art drew some reactions in Rapp’s Instagram comments: Tate McRae commented, “omg,” and another user wrote, “THIS COVER PHOTO IS CRAZY.”

While Rapp has shown to be incredibly talented in both acting and music, her first love has always been the latter. Mean Girls will provide an opportunity for her to showcase both. As Regina, who was originally played by Rachael McAdams, Rapp hopes to make the character personable, while still maintaining her “b*tch” elements.

“I think especially for a character like Regina, you need all those nuances so that you don’t hate that character,” said Rapp in an interview with Teen Vogue, “because she is a b*tch and you have to make her likable so that’s like a task in and of itself.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.