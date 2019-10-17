‘Chuck & Tito’ Director Micah Brown On Why Great Fighters Can’t Walk Away

In 30 for 30’s Chuck & Tito, director Micah Brown tells the story of the epic rivalry that in many ways created the modern UFC. It’s a great way to relive probably the only good part of the aughts. There are so many angles to the Chuck Liddell-Tito Ortiz story — the former friends turned enemies, the way they changed MMA, the way the UFC promotion machine changed their friendship, the toll the fight game takes on the body — that I was dying to talk to Chuck and Tito about it.

Fighters can be unreliable narrators though. MMA writer Ben Fowlkes has called fighting “sports without the metaphor,” and in the same way, asking fighters for introspection can be an exercise in futility, if not redundancy. Their struggles are largely externalized, by design. They’re doers, not debaters. And anyway, how much can anyone really understand their own persona?

If you want to understand the story, sometimes it helps to go to the person who told it. And so to find out all the things I wanted to know that the documentary didn’t answer — how much control did Dana White have on the production (is he “controlling the narrative,” as Tito says)? Why didn’t we get Jenna Jameson’s side of the story? What’s it going to take for Chuck to finally say he’s retired? — I sat down with Micah Brown, director of Chuck & Tito.

Brown is an athlete himself, a former track star and walk-on football player at Kansas before he got into filmmaking, so he has a least a little natural insight into jocks. Still he wondered, why is it so hard for fighters to walk away?

—

Were you an MMA fan before this?

I was a fan of the sport. When I was in high school I’d go to Blockbuster video and I’d see it sitting back there and one of my friends would rent one and we just watched and see who got beat up. But we didn’t really follow the sport, it was just like, “Yeah, let’s go grab this random box off the counter here and check out this video and watch these guys beat each other.”

And then in college I remember watching Chuck and Tito fight and being like, “Wow, these guys are pretty awesome.” And after that, I think I watched the Chuck and Rampage fight. I remember getting that one and cheering for Chuck and he got knocked out and I was devastated, I was so bummed. I would say I wasn’t a huge fan of the sport, but I knew of Chuck and Tito, and those guys were always the two people in my mind that put the sport on the map.

I was a big Chuck Liddell fan myself and I was always rooting for him in these big fights. But knowing now that Dana was Chuck’s manager, do you ever go back and wonder how much being a fan of Chuck and wanting him to win was something that came from yourself and how much was a narrative that was crafted by Dana?