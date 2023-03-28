There was a time, if you can believe it, where there were multiple monster-of-the-week shows out there dominating television, and X-Files was one of those rare shows that could portray complex interpersonal relationships while also very seriously investigating a life-size parasitic worm. The other show to do this was Buffy, obviously.

Even though we now have some hit shows revolving around giant dragons and undead fungi-infected humans (not zombies), there is one key demographic not getting enough TV air time lately: aliens and anything in the “other” category of weird creepy threats. Luckily, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler may have seen the gap in the critter market and is reportedly working on a new reboot of The X-Files.

The X-Files creator Chris Carter spoke to Gloria Macranko to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the series on the On The Coast podcast, when he let it slip that there is a fresh take on the series coming from Coogler. “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast,” Carter said.

While he didn’t give any more info, Coogler has been on a hot streak lately. In the past year alone, Coogler co-wrote and directed both Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Creed III. He recently began venturing into television with the upcoming MCU series Ironheart.

The X-Files ran for nine seasons from 1993 to 2002 before getting two more seasons in 2017 and 2018, on top of the two theatrical releases. Despite whatever new treatment the show gets, Carter is happy about the legacy of the show. “It was special. It was an amazing time,” Carter said of the iconic series. “We made really good television, and we made a lot of it.” Now would be a perfect time to make even more of it, jsut for old times’ sake!

