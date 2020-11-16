Songbird, the pandemic thriller produced by Michael Bay, is barreling onto home theaters sooner than expected. The film, which was inspired by last spring’s COVID-19 lockdowns, will be available on PVOD on December 11. From there, it will head to whichever streaming platform snatches up the rights to the movie that many called “too soon” when Bay first announced news of its existence. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

The movie, notably the first to shoot in Los Angeles during the pandemic, takes place two years in the future, in which COVID-23 now wreaks havoc on the world by attacking the brain. Infected Americans are forced into quarantine camps called Q-Zones, while some fight back against these brutal restrictions. Amid this backdrop is the budding love story between a motorbike courier named Nico (K.J. Apa) who has rare immunity, and Sara (Sofia Carson), a young artist who is believed to be infected.

Directed by Adam Mason, Songbird also stars Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, and Demi Moore. While it’s no shock that the film completely skipped releasing in theaters, it’s release date will be an experiment, alright. Currently, the United States is experiencing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases that already have health experts and public officials cautioning against traveling during the holidays. Not to mention, schools across the country are switching to all-virtual classes as talk of another lockdown hangs in the air. Then again, new shows and movies are at a premium as more people are stuck indoors, so maybe a pandemic thriller won’t be such a bitter pill to swallow if it saves folks from another night of reruns.

