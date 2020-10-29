You’re probably not in the mood to watch a movie about COVID-19, for obvious reasons. But could I interest you in a movie about COVID-23 that stars Hot Archie from Riverdale and Demi Moore and Alexandra Daddario and Bradley Whitford and is produced by the king of kabooms, Michael Bay? (That’s a rhetorical question.)

Directed by Adam Mason, Songbird takes place in the near-future during the 215th week of lockdown. “Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression,” the official plot description reads. Here’s more:

“Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (KJ Apa), who’s immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson), though her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact. When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of L.A. in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment… or worse.”

Songbird was the first full-length movie to film in Los Angeles during the pandemic, so if nothing else, now you know an answer to a future-bar trivia question. Assuming bars ever… Actually, that’s too depressing to think about. Instead, watch the trailer for Songbird, which comes out soon. That should cheer you up!