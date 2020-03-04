After a not-so-super showing on Super Tuesday, Michael Bloomberg has suspended his campaign for president. “Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump,” the billionaire former-mayor of New York City, who is endorsing Joe Biden for president over Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, said in a statement. “Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult.” Shortly after the announcement was made, Trump responded to “Mini Mike” dropping out.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg just ‘quit’ the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost,” Trump tweeted. “Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work!” To be fair, Bloomberg only spent $500 million on his campaign (including over $60 million on Facebook advertising), mere chump change when you’re worth an estimated $58.4 billion. But rather than dispute one of Trump’s many lies, the Bloomberg campaign responded to his tweet with a… Star Wars clip?

That’s a scene from A New Hope, where Obi-Wan Kenobi tells Darth Vader that he can’t win, because “if you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.” In this scenario, Bloomberg, who forked over god-only-knows how much for the rights to this clip, is Obi-Wan and Trump is Vader (who, it’s worth pointing out, murders Obi-Wan), although there’s a better character connection.

If we're assigning primary Star Wars characters, Bloomberg is Lando. Shows up halfway through the story, makes some extremely questionable choices, then gets in line after things go very poorly. https://t.co/yLiGDGaS0M — Nathan Kasai (@Nathan_Kasai) March 4, 2020

It’s also, as CNBC’s Brian Schwartz pointed out, an “ominous warning to President Trump as all of Bloomberg’s resources will go to support the former vice president.”

Bloomberg after he backs Joe Biden puts out a scene from Star Wars. Ominous warning to President Trump as all of Bloomberg's resources will go to support the former vice president. https://t.co/HeWYDBkbz2 — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) March 4, 2020

If Biden becomes president, maybe Bloomberg can be named Bombad General.

