UPROXX 20: Michael D. Cohen Wishes He Hadn’t Went Skiing That Time When He Was 25

Editor-in-Chief
10.19.18

David Beeler

Michael D. Cohen is an actor probably best known for starring in Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger. You may also know him from his work in films like Whiplash and Suburbicon. Currently, he’s starring alongside Aubrey Plaza and Craig Robinson in, An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn, which opens on Friday, October 19. Michael was nice enough to take some time to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Directions to the bathroom.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@ericthetrainer – Total goofball – educational and inspiring.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

Episodes of Henry Danger and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

The hardest thing to make with the most expensive ingredients. I’d take one bite, send it back to the chef, then — mic drop — die.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

www.mountainproject.com

http://www.washingtonpost.com

Shameless admission… www.michaeldcohenstudio.com

Shameless flattery… http://www.uproxx.com

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Aha!” by Pentatonix – only because iTunes is alphabetized so it starts with ‘A’ when I plug my phone into my car. I love Pentatonix but SHUT UP already!

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

You know that ski trip you’ll go on when you’re 25? Don’t.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Homeopathic cures for cellulitis” — one of our crew got a bad case of it so I wanted to find him the right remedy

9. Dogs or cats?

DOGS all the way. I need attention. I need to be licked. I need to be needed. I play ball. Squirrel.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

That violin dude in the subway at Christopher Street station in NYC.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UPROXX 20
TAGShenry dangermichael d. cohenuproxx 20

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP