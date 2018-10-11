Getty Image

Christina Chang is an actress probably best known for her work on CSI: Miami, Private Practice, Desperate Housewives and 24. Currently, the Taiwanese-American performer stars on ABC’s The Good Doctor, which airs Monday nights at 10 pm EST on ABC. Christina was nice enough to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Something refreshing. Or bubbly.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Tiffany Haddish is my current fave. She funny.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Ozark.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Burger, creamy whipped mashed potatoes with a lot of butter, juicy pork dumplings with chili garlic sauce, lollipop sprouts and my mom’s magic bars. It’s random and it’s a lot, but hey it’s my last meal.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Amazon, Red Tricycle, Pottery Barn Kids, Pinterest. (can you tell I’m a mom…)

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

I like a good yacht rock situation.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

It’s gonna be ok so be bolder and laugh harder.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Where to find Rapunzel’s tower”

9. Dogs or cats?

I’m allergic to both. But I’d rather sneeze with a dog.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

U2