UPROXX 20: Christina Chang Of ‘The Good Doctor’ Enjoys A Good Yacht Rock Situation

Editor-in-Chief
10.11.18

Getty Image

Christina Chang is an actress probably best known for her work on CSI: Miami, Private Practice, Desperate Housewives and 24. Currently, the Taiwanese-American performer stars on ABC’s The Good Doctor, which airs Monday nights at 10 pm EST on ABC. Christina was nice enough to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.
1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Something refreshing. Or bubbly.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Tiffany Haddish is my current fave. She funny.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

Ozark.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Burger, creamy whipped mashed potatoes with a lot of butter, juicy pork dumplings with chili garlic sauce, lollipop sprouts and my mom’s magic bars. It’s random and it’s a lot, but hey it’s my last meal.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Amazon, Red Tricycle, Pottery Barn Kids, Pinterest. (can you tell I’m a mom…)

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

I like a good yacht rock situation.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

It’s gonna be ok so be bolder and laugh harder.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Where to find Rapunzel’s tower”

9. Dogs or cats?

I’m allergic to both. But I’d rather sneeze with a dog.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

U2

Around The Web

TOPICS#UPROXX 20
TAGSchristina aguilderachristina changTHE GOOD DOCTORuproxx 20

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 week ago 26 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP