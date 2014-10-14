Michael Keaton Turned Down $15 Million For The Third Batman Movie Because It ‘Sucked’

Michael Keaton has been making the rounds to promote the intriguingly strange Birdman, opening this Friday. Since Keaton portrays an actor who rose to fame playing a superhero modeled after a flying animal (so meta), every interviewer seems to be using the subject matter as an excuse to ask about him about playing Batman in Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns. SO MANY CLICKS.
Keaton has turned down several famous roles, often lucrative ones, because something about them didn’t have the artistic integrity or originality he was seeking, so many interviewers have been asking him, “Batman Forever was TURNED DOWN FOR WHAT?” (Sorry.)
Some of Keaton’s answers to that question have kept things polite, not even mentioning his disagreement with the batnipple-tombstoned Joel Schumacher replacing Tim Burton as director, but Keaton wasn’t mincing words when speaking to CBS Sunday Morning:
But when it came time for Batman III, Keaton bowed out, even after being offered a reported $15 million to do it.
“What was it about ‘III’ that you just didn’t like?” asked Cowan.
“Sucked!”
“Yeah? I guess that pretty much sums it up.”
“Yeah, it just was awful!”
So what would have kept Keaton in Batman 3? Letting Tim Burton stay on as the director, for a start. In an interview in Entertainment Weekly magazine, he said he’d play Batman again “in a heartbeat” if Burton were directing. It would also help if the studio understood that Batman movies are supposed to have a dark tone. Keaton explained:
“I hadn’t been stupid about it. I always knew it was a big machine with a big studio and corporation behind it. But the simple answer was, it wasn’t any good. I was nice. I said to them, ‘This is a really interesting character with a dual personality.’ I tried to make them understand. But when somebody says to you, ‘Does it have to be so dark?‘ I thought, are we talking about the same character? So finally I just said no.”
“Does it have to be so dark?” is exactly the kind of studio note that leads to this:
Via Cinema Blend and Comicbook
Michael Keaton is awesome. Maybe as Kingdom Come Batman with Jon Hamm as Superman and Lucy Lawless as Wonder Woman? It could be a beautiful thing.
Stop making me want things that will not be.
Goddammit that’s a brilliant idea that makes me mad because it’ll never happen. WHY CANT WE HAVE NICE THINGS?!?
Brilliant.
Some day DC will want to make money again and they’ll consider this.
Keaton gets it
It’s been a very long time since I saw Batman Forever, but wasn’t it a fairly dark movie anyway?
It dealt with some dark stuff, but you have to remember it also included Jim Carrey and an over the top Tommy Lee Jones who was half purple, each of which turned out to be way to silly.
Would have been a perfect movie with Keaton, Billy Dee Williams as Dent/2 Face, and Robin Williams as Riddler, and probably Dark Knight levels of dark too.
Batman Forever started getting campy, and not in a good way.
It was about as dark as the tv show.
Pretty hard to call anything with that much neon (a fair amount of which, was glow paint if I remember right) “dark”.
Go back and rewatch the Schumacher Batman’s. They’re hella dark when you realized how many Robins that died of autoerotic asphyxiation during Schumacher’s casting process.
Batman Forever is very glad that Batman & Robin exists.
Like me being glad for my brother. So I’m not the biggest fuck up in the family.
If you’ve seen Val Kilmer play Doc Holliday in Tombstone, you know he could have done a fantastic Batman, with the right director, etc.
Schumacher is in the same bucket for me as Michael Bay.
Yeah, I like Kilmer, but Batman Forever was too campy and I use that Kilmer GIF every chance I get.
Kilmer was great as Batman. Keaton was great as Bruce Wayne. Clooney is great at schtupping supermodels.
@cocksteady to be fair I’d take the latter over the former any day
Exactly. I could never hate on Val Kilmer because he delivered in some of my favorite movies like Heat, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Heat, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and Heat.
Because Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns were high art and weren’t campy at all. No, it’s just that Tim Burton makes the kind of camp that Michael Keaton likes. I mean really, has anyone watched those movies lately? The only good thing about them is the parts that Burton ripped from Edward Gorey.
This. So much this.
i recently watched a bit of the second film, and was truly laughing out loud. the scene were bats is driving his bat boat and his onboard computer screen is showing him tracking the penguin. the penguin actually shows up on the screen as a large duck! holy crap, i was done!
but that was one cat woman i’d …….
keaton is the man though. i love the hell outa’ that guy. i learned everything i know about raising my my kids due to “mr.mom”. i swear i nearly used an iron on a grilled cheese a couple yrs ago, and every time i drop my kids off at school i think, “north to drop off, south to pick up” awesome!
I drop “220, 221, whatever it takes” whenever I can.
MAKE BATMAN BEYOND ALREADY DAMMIT!
At the time he made the interview tour saying he was not involved because of the excessive violence.
I was great with this article until the cheap shot gif about Val Kilmer at the end. People age. Get over it. I wish the people who did this article had one percent of the combination of class and frankness that Keaton has. One percent.
I wish I could tell you that the internet didn’t get to J Period Blakemore, but the internet is no fairy-tale world.
@J Period, yes, man, but take a look at Michael Keaton, he has never been as fat as Kilmer, and he’s younger than Keaton. It’s about healthy lifestyle.
I’m just surprised that it took like 6 batman movies before they gave him a costume where he could actually turn his head.
Exactly! You aren’t doing the Batusi with those cowls!
Yay, CBS Sunday Morning sighting on Uproxx! Y’all need to get someone to recap that show. :D
Hey, hey, Val Kilmer was great in “Kiss, Kiss, Bang, Bang” and did what he could as Batman.