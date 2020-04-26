Celebrities: They’re just us! The majority of Americans have been quarantining for a month-and-a-half now, hoping to avoid and lessen the powers of the still rampaging coronavirus, and that includes the rich and famous. Some of them — to help out and, surely, to stave off boredom — have even produced home content. SNL has done two “At Home” episodes, musicians have played concerts from their living rooms, and then there’s random miscellany — like, say, Michael Madsen’s new Reservoir Dogs-themed video.

Madsen has had a long and varied career — do you know that he’s a published poet? — but he’s most famous for his films with Quentin Tarantino. And of those, he’s most famous for Reservoir Dogs, Tarantino’s feature debut, in which the actor played Mr. Blonde, arguably the most psycho of the thwarted bank robbers. The most memorable scene finds him alone with a random cop he’s kidnapped, who he proceeds to torture to the strains of Stealers Wheels’ classic “Stuck in the Middle with You.”

It’s this scene that Madsen recreated as COVID-19 content. The video finds him taking a tour of his home while the Stealers Wheel song plays, encountering each member of his family, all of whom have a big, bloody bandage over one of their ears. Finally someone relieves him of his smartphone, revealing him dressed up once more as Mr. Blonde, aka Vic Vega, aka the brother of the far sweeter criminal Vincent Vega, played by John Travolta in Pulp Fiction.

The message, as in many of these videos: Stay home. Fair enough! You can watch the video above.

(Via THR)