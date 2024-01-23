The film was first teased all the way back in December 2022, but there have been significant changes in the time since. We’ll bring you up to speed on all the latest details for Mickey 17 as well as when the highly-anticipated film will arrive in theaters.

After wowing audiences with Parasite, South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is back with a new film, Mickey 17 , that will reportedly put Robert Pattinson through the wringer of a clone drama in outer space.

Plot

Bong and Warner Bros. are keeping the plot details for Mickey 17 tightly under wraps, but the film will involve Robert Pattinson’s character battling it out with his clone. So expect at least double the amount Edward Cullen or Battinson, whichever you prefer.

Here’s what we know so far via Variety:

“Mickey 17” is adapted from Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel, described by publisher St. Martin Press as a high-concept cerebral thriller in the vein of “The Martian” and “Dark Matter.” Pattinson plays an “expendable” — a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize an ice planet — who refuses to let his replacement clone take his place.

Bong’s previous work include Parasite, Okja, and Snowpiercer, which should give you an idea of what to expect when Mickey 17 makes it way into theaters.

Cast

In addition to Pattinson, Mickey 17 will star Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, and Toni Collette. Mark Ruffalo will also play a pivotal role in the film, and he recently opened up to Deadline that his character is a “f*cking psycopath” who will seem very familiar.

“This guy’s like a nasty dictator, fascist, narcissist; we know the type!” Ruffalo said about his character who’s the commander of a space colonizing mission. “He’s as bad as any of these a**holes running around today.”

Hmm, who do we know that’s always talking about colonizing space?