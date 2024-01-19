The Philadelphia Extended Universe features a lot of great shows, like It’s Always Sunny, Abbott Elementary, and every M. Night Shyamalan project ever. And Mark Ruffalo is heading to the city of Brotherly Love in his upcoming series Task.

Ruffalo will star as a “complicated” good guy FBI agent in the upcoming series Task from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby and Jeremiah Zagarand. Of his character, Ruffalo told Deadline that he’s “badly damaged but fighting for good.” This can be said about most Philadelphia residents and sports teams.

The Poor Things actor also jokes that Task is in the “same universe” as Mare Of Eastown, which means that he could receive a visit from everyone’s favorite Wawa enthusiast, Philadelphia Detective Mare Sheehan, Kate Winslet.

“At some point those two might run into each other in the future, that’s what they’re saying. It’s not set, nothing’s set,” he adds, presumably joking. But you really never know with the guy.

Could Kate Winslet pick up the vape once again? It seems unlikely. The actress has been open about how hard the character was for her. “I can’t just go, ‘Oh yes, let’s just do it again.‘ It’s a colossal, colossal commitment and did really take a huge amount out of me. And I know it would do that again, it would have to, if I was going to give people what they want and ultimately deserve, to see out of Mare Sheehan. You never know.” For now, we will have to settle for hearing Ruffalo’s Philly accent.

(Via Deadline)