Ashton Kutcher isn’t a billionaire, but he does have enough money to go to space. The That ’70s Show star bought a ticket for the next Virgin Galactic flight, following Richard Branson going to the edge of space earlier this month (he and fellow rich guy Jeff Bezos are not official astronauts, however), but he was talked out of it by his wife Mila Kunis.

“When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic,” he explained. This sounds like the plot to an episode of a crummy sitcom about a carefree husband and his nagging wife, but Kunis explained her side of the story to People, and she made some good points:

“We get together nine years ago and he was like, ‘I have a ticket to go to space.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I was like, ‘That’s fun, have fun,'” she says. But her feelings changed once they welcomed [a] daughter in October 2014 and [a] son in November 2016. “Years goes by then all of a sudden we have a baby and he’s like, ‘I’m going into space.’ And I was like, ‘That’s irresponsible, you cannot have… This is not what you do. You are a father,'” Kunis remembers saying. “I was all so hormonal and I was like, ‘You can’t, you’re going to die. The thing’s going to explode and you’re going to die — and you’re going to leave me with the babies.'”

I, for one, would also not want my loved ones to travel 53 miles in the air in something with “Virgin” in the name. But Kunis now wishes she could take back her decision.

“I know I hate it,” she said. “The fact that I didn’t let him go into space was so selfish of me, but I was a new mom and I was like, ‘You can’t leave me and the babies.’ And so that’s where that decision was made out of. I want everybody to know I probably would have let him to go to space now, but now it’s too late.”

When you go home to your partner tonight, look them directly in the eyes and say, “I would let you go to space.” It’s very romantic. One piece of advice, though: do not watch Alien after saying this. Otherwise, it will sound like a threat.

(Via People)