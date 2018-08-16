STX Films

Mile 22 feels a lot like director Peter Berg saw the Raid movies and thought, “Hey cool, I could do something like that.” And, on his first break from depicting real people in three movies (his last three were Patriot’s Day, Deepwater Horizon, and Lone Survivor), he tried to make a similarly straightforward action movie. Only whereas the Raid movies proved that the most important things in action are execution and simplicity of purpose — one guy, trying to escape a place, with a bunch of dudes he has to kill standing in his way — Peter Berg, god bless him, can’t help but be Peter Berg. He gets a middling grade on execution and fails simplicity of purpose so spectacularly that it’s nearly transcendent. Mile 22 is such a freakish chimera of disparate genre influences that it’s kind of fascinating.

In theory, Mile 22’s basic plot does sound like a great Raid-type movie. Mark Wahlberg — as agent James Silva of the CIA’s paramilitary unit, Overwatch — has to smuggle a rogue agent of a corrupt fictional southeast Asian country (played by Iko Uwais of The Raid fame) 22 miles and get him out of the country before he’ll give up a computer code revealing the location of enough stolen cesium to destroy six major cities.

I say “in theory” because, in practice, Berg can’t seem to help taking that fairly simple premise and once again filling it full of national security jargon, complex geopolitical framing, irrelevant character studies, and enough extemporaneous literary references to fill Aaron Sorkin’s ping pong room. Silva screams about John Hersey’s Hiroshima (taking great pains to refer to him as Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist John Hersey, to keep anyone from missing the reference), brings up Lincoln’s second inaugural for no real reason, and works for a flat-top haircutted John Malkovich (!!), who spews forth HL Mencken’s quote about hoisting the black flag and slitting throats, apropos of absolutely nothing. Or maybe that was screenwriter Lea Carpenter who came up with this stuff? Whatever the case, we get it, guys, you read.

Another complicating factor is Berg’s inability to keep from ruminating about the inner lives of our CIA hit-squad goons. Walberg’s character leads a team that includes Alice Kerr’s character, who’s going through a rough divorce, Ronda Rousey’s character, who has thoughts on buying a goat (something I swear to god she reveals basically in the middle of a firefight) and oh hey did I mention Mark Wahlberg’s character is bipolar?

That’s right, Berg called Silva “the world’s first bipolar action hero” in an interview, proving that Peter Berg has either never seen Homeland or doesn’t consider Carrie an action hero. Luckily we don’t have to watch Wahlberg’s character get electroshock therapy or spazz out to the jazz trumpet, his bipolarness mostly manifests as a tendency to scream at people and leak literary references. He also keeps a rubber band around his wrist that he snaps periodically to calm himself. Sure, okay, everybody’s gotta have a “thing.”

Wahlberg’s Silva character was allegedly based on Trump’s splotchy white nationalist former advisor Steve Bannon, and comes off almost as unlikable, which doesn’t seem entirely intentional. I like Mark Wahlberg, but “slightly unhinged national security fanatic” might be above his pay grade. He basically does that angry fast-talking thing he did in The Departed, a kind of you-must-be-the-othah-guy writ large, which turns out to be much less effective in this large of a dosage. “Talk fast” isn’t really a motivation.