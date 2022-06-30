We have to wait another 2 years for another James Bond movie now that the Daniel Craig era is over. It’s back to square one, and producer Barbara Broccoli recently said that “nobody’s in the running” for the iconic, ever-shifting role because they’re still trying to figure out what to do with the character.

It’s unclear why they’re bothering, because Miles Teller‘s grandmother has the perfect choice in mind.

“They’re looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies,” Leona Flowers (Teller’s “Mup”) tweeted. “I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they’re looking for- talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool. He can be that guy!! Wouldn’t he be great?”

https://twitter.com/MupTheQueen/status/1542206491691737088?s=20&t=-NEwavRtXGf5GR3eEOAtWw

But, whoa, whoa, whoa, you say. James Bond is BRITISH! Mup has an answer for you.

“And lots of Europeans have played Americans. He studied acting which includes accents. He’d be great.”

She even pointed out that he a wide range of skills: “…Miles plays many instruments well. He has so many talents & is so brilliant he amazes even his old Mup…Miles has a very high IQ as well. He could have done anything, but I know his fans are glad he chose acting!”

Checkmate, Bond fans who follow Miles Teller’s grandmother on Twitter! Your move, Broccoli.

(via Vulture)