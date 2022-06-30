Miles Teller
Getty Image
Movies

Miles Teller’s Grandma Makes A Compelling Case For Miles Teller Playing James Bond

by:

We have to wait another 2 years for another James Bond movie now that the Daniel Craig era is over. It’s back to square one, and producer Barbara Broccoli recently said that “nobody’s in the running” for the iconic, ever-shifting role because they’re still trying to figure out what to do with the character.

It’s unclear why they’re bothering, because Miles Teller‘s grandmother has the perfect choice in mind.

“They’re looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies,” Leona Flowers (Teller’s “Mup”) tweeted. “I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they’re looking for- talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool. He can be that guy!! Wouldn’t he be great?”

https://twitter.com/MupTheQueen/status/1542206491691737088?s=20&t=-NEwavRtXGf5GR3eEOAtWw

But, whoa, whoa, whoa, you say. James Bond is BRITISH! Mup has an answer for you.

“And lots of Europeans have played Americans. He studied acting which includes accents. He’d be great.”

She even pointed out that he a wide range of skills: “…Miles plays many instruments well. He has so many talents & is so brilliant he amazes even his old Mup…Miles has a very high IQ as well. He could have done anything, but I know his fans are glad he chose acting!”

Checkmate, Bond fans who follow Miles Teller’s grandmother on Twitter! Your move, Broccoli.

(via Vulture)

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
How Muna Captures A Queer Range Of Emotions On Their Latest Album
by: InstagramTwitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×