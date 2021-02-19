The DCEU Has A New Supergirl And, Surprise, She’s In ‘The Flash’ Movie

In a surprising move for the DC Comics film world, The Young and the Restless actress Sarah Calle has been cast as Supergirl, and she’ll be making her first appearance in the solo The Flash movie when it arrives next year. Citing her “toughness and vulnerability,” Calle was reportedly chosen by The Flash director Andy Muschietti and DC Films head Walter Hamada after the two sifted through a mountain of Zoom additions thanks to COVID. Calle will be the first ever Latina Supergirl, and she’s already scheduled to join production on The Flash, which is currently prepping in London. Via Deadline:

“I saw more than four hundred auditions. The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role,” said Muschietti, who has a keen eye for discovering talent, in particular all the young actors from the first It movie.

Muschietti also shared a video on Instagram of Calle learning she scored the Supergirl part, which you can see below:

The addition of Calle’s Supergirl adds an interesting twist to The Flash movie, which will reportedly see both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprise their respective Batman roles alongside Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen. The film is rumored to “reset” the DCEU timeline through it’s multiverse-based shenanigans that will help future DC Comics films avoid continuity issues now that Affleck has left the Batman role, and will provide new story opportunities that are no longer anchored to previous films like Batman V Superman and Justice League.

(Via Deadline)