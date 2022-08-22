Censors In China Have Changed The Ending Of The New ‘Minions’ Movie

It’s been increasingly common for certain movies to get minor edits for clarity in other countries, and sometimes it’s a good thing, but the latest change in Minions: The Rise Of Gru took it a bit too far.

At the end of the family-friendly yellow monster movie (uh, spoilers), Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) and Wild Knuckles (voiced by none other than Alan Arkin) successfully avoid being captured by authorities by faking his death after robbing a bank and stealing the Mona Lisa, naturally. But that’s not how it ends in the international version, according to Reuters.

In China, the film added an addendum in which Wild Knuckles was actually caught and spent 20 years in jail, showing that no bad deed goes unpunished! The subtitles then suggested that Gru ended up being a good guy who raises a family instead of turning to crime.

Obviously, this doesn’t entirely align with the rest of the series, which portrays Gru as an evil guy with a ton of yellow minions following him everywhere, doing evil things. But he does have three cute daughters!

This isn’t the first time a movie has been altered for overseas audiences: earlier this year, Pixar’s Lightyear was banned in numerous countries because of its same-sex kiss. Unfortunately, it happens in America, too! The movie still shattered box office records and brought Gen Z to the movie theaters, so it seems like the little yellow guys will be okay.