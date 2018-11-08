The ‘Missing Link’ Trailer Looks Like Another Stop-Motion Stunner From Laika

Laika has made four feature-length films, and they’re all very good, at worst, and modern-day classics, at best. There’s Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings, and coming next year, Missing Link, which follows a Bigfoot-type creature who, with the assistance of a human explorer, travels from the Pacific Northwest to Shangri-La to find his relatives. Based on the trailer above, it looks like another stop-motion stunner. We should expect nothing less from the animation studio that gave us the Other Mother.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Meet Mr. Link: 8 feet tall, 630 lbs, and covered in fur, but don’t let his appearance fool you… he is funny, sweet, and adorably literal, making him the world’s most lovable legend. Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr. Link recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, our fearless trio of explorers encounter more than their fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world to help their new friend.

Missing Link, which also features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, David Wailliams, Emma Thompson, Matt Lucas, Stephen Fry, and Amrita Acharia, opens on April 12, 2019.

