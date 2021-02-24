Many industries have struggled to make do with the pandemic, but perhaps no moreso than movie theaters. Even those that have stayed open have had to deal with an almost no new product. In other words, Hollywood hasn’t been giving them new blockbusters to show the few showing up in the first place. (With exceptions.) But while some studios have opted to release their new films to streamers the same day they hit theaters — or, in the case of Disney’s Mulan and Soul, only on Disney+ — Paramount is remaining stubbornly pro-theatrical.

On Wednesday, the company unveiled more details about what’s coming to their forthcoming streamer Paramount+, which will be a merger of them and the already existing CBS All Access. They’re bringing back Frasier, they’re bringing back Inside Amy Schumer, they’re giving Avatar: The Last Airbender an extended universe. They’re even doing a Ray Donovan movie. They’ll also, as per Deadline, play home to two of their most anticipated films: Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part II. Or it will eventually: Both will hit theaters and then, after 45 days, drop on the streamer.

The movie is not surprising, especially considering one of them comes from Tom Cruise — one of the biggest cheerleaders for watching movies in movie theaters. But it should also flies in the face of Disney and Warner Bros., the latter who announced late last year that the entirety of their 2021 movie lineup would hit HBO Max the same day they were released to theaters. It should send a message to other studios — such as Sony, who’ve had a new Bond rearing to go since last spring — that theaters very well could make a comeback, at least once vaccines have helped the nation achieve herd immunity.

