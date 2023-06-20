The first reactions to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One are in, and critics are all about Tom Cruise delivering another action spectacular as relentless IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

The film saw several delays thanks to the pandemic, but Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie refused to give up as they traipsed all around Europe to find new locations to jump from with a motorcycle. Their hard work appears to have paid off as a common theme among critics is that Dead Reckoning delivers some of the best action scenes in the franchise.

“MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE works as Christopher McQuarrie’s ambitious examination of/meditation on AI and the dangerous path we might be on. (He doesn’t like it)” Mike Ryan tweeted. “With the inherent nature of being ‘part one’ (said that a lot lately), not as satisfying as FALLOUT.”

“#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is another winner for the franchise,” Perri Nemiroff wrote. “Yet again, the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action.”

“After the insanity of the last few films, #MissionImpossible7 has a tremendous amount to live up to,” Kate Erbland tweeted. “But one thing I’ll say now in quick reaction format: it does the best job yet of recent ‘part 1 of 2!!’ features in feeling like its own film while setting up for the next half.”

“#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is fantastic,” Germain Lussier wrote. “Dynamite, timely story. Excellent new characters. Huge variety of action and a final set piece that ranks top 2-3 all-time for the franchise. It gets a little dense at times but its pace & intensity more than cover that.”

You can see more reactions below:

#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning is incredible. The fastest 2 hr 30 min movie I’ve seen in a long time. One of the best films I’ve seen this year and @TomCruise has done it again. Demands to be seen on the biggest screen. Cannot recommend this movie enough. pic.twitter.com/GOB1WyX2Mi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 19, 2023

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is phenomenal on the action front, especially in the first hour. Hayley Atwell steals every scene. The villain, cliffhanger, and runtime didn’t blow me away but the rest is wildly entertaining and brilliantly filmed. It’s solid. pic.twitter.com/z4Im8S0oQc — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 19, 2023

Saw the #MissionImpossible7 embargo lifted and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Fun and slick. Hayley Atwell was MVP for me. Rebecca Ferguson is god-level and has a sword fight that is next level. Impeccably cast, beautifully shot. Ready for the finale. pic.twitter.com/hIVVyGtl0U — Kristen Lopez (@kristenlopez88) June 19, 2023

There's a car chase scene in #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning that brought me so much joy, it reinvigorated my love for the summer blockbuster. The craftsmanship of this franchise is unmatched. The final train sequence is a whopper too – I caught myself leaning IN from my seat. — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) June 19, 2023

#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning this phenomenal! Hayley Atwell STEALS ever scene she’s in. This is now my favorite #missionimpossible film. With the AI being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind blowing! pic.twitter.com/raHLqTwqEO — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) June 19, 2023

I had the absolute best time watching #MissionImpossible – an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining. Each action sequence is long, crazy & intense. The story is big & sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete & left you dying for what comes next pic.twitter.com/iNaKlDMH8l — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 19, 2023

#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning is easily the thrill ride to beat this summer. Great new characters, amazing action set pieces and a surprising new villain. (The less you know the better.) Also the last act is probably the greatest train sequence ever. Bring on part 2. pic.twitter.com/um2gipldF8 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) June 19, 2023

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One jumps into theaters on July 12.