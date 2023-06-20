Tom Cruise Motorcycle Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One
Paramount
The First ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Reactions Are All About That Action

The first reactions to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One are in, and critics are all about Tom Cruise delivering another action spectacular as relentless IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

The film saw several delays thanks to the pandemic, but Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie refused to give up as they traipsed all around Europe to find new locations to jump from with a motorcycle. Their hard work appears to have paid off as a common theme among critics is that Dead Reckoning delivers some of the best action scenes in the franchise.

“MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE works as Christopher McQuarrie’s ambitious examination of/meditation on AI and the dangerous path we might be on. (He doesn’t like it)” Mike Ryan tweeted. “With the inherent nature of being ‘part one’ (said that a lot lately), not as satisfying as FALLOUT.”

“#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is another winner for the franchise,” Perri Nemiroff wrote. “Yet again, the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action.”

“After the insanity of the last few films, #MissionImpossible7 has a tremendous amount to live up to,” Kate Erbland tweeted. “But one thing I’ll say now in quick reaction format: it does the best job yet of recent ‘part 1 of 2!!’ features in feeling like its own film while setting up for the next half.”

“#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is fantastic,” Germain Lussier wrote. “Dynamite, timely story. Excellent new characters. Huge variety of action and a final set piece that ranks top 2-3 all-time for the franchise. It gets a little dense at times but its pace & intensity more than cover that.”

You can see more reactions below:

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One jumps into theaters on July 12.

