05.16.18

The key to a good Mission: Impossible movie? Tom Cruise performing death-defying stunts (like piloting a helicopter or scaling the Burj Khalifa), of course, but also annoying punctuation. The first three films, Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible 2, and Mission: Impossible III, range from decent to good, but the franchise didn’t enter the Best Current Action Movie Series discussion (it’s between MI, Fast and the Furious, and John Wick, right?) until Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. They have a colon and a hyphen! If we believe in this stupid theory that I didn’t just make up, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is going to be another winner.

It has everything you want in an MI movie: Superman (Henry Cavill, not the character) and Tom Cruise fighting in a bathroom, gorgeous on-set locations, and Cruise throwing a chair out a window so he can jump through it (this is the stunt where he broke his ankle).

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens on July 27.

