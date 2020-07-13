Facts first, via bullet point, because there’s no time for paragraphs: Money Plane is a straight-to-VOD movie about a group of thieves attempting to pull off “an explosive casino heist in the sky”

It stars Adam Copeland, better known as former WWE champion Edge

It also stars, for some reason, Kelsey Grammer as a crime boss known as “The Rumble,” who growls and shouts through the movie in a performance you must see to believe

Denise Richards and Thomas Jane are in Money Plane, too

The movie is literally titled Money Plane

When the trailer came out last month, I damn near had a heart attack from the excitement

With so many other movies pushed back to next year because of various virus-related reasons, a reasonable argument can be made that Money Plane was the movie I was looking forward to most this year So, yes, I watched Money Plane. It was everything I hoped it would be. But I imagine you have some questions about all of this. Please, fire away. What, exactly, is a Money Plane? Excellent place to start, both because it is important information you need to know, and because it will allow me to begin the process of posting lines of dialogue said by Kelsey Grammer’s character, whose name is, I swear to God, Darius Emmanuel Grouch III, also known as The Rumble, and who is introduced to the audience, by himself, thusly. Holy crap. Yes, holy crap indeed. Here is how The Rumble explains the Money Plane to Edge, whose character’s name is Jack, but whatever: “There is a legend in the underworld, for those in the know, it’s called the Money Plane. Some of the baddest motherfuckers on the planet are on that plane, craving action, whatever you wanna wager on, Money Plane has you covered.”

He goes on to explain that the plane is filled with millions in cash and “billions in crypto,” which is hilarious, and that it skirts the law by flying over international waters, but most of what you need to know about the Money Plane can be deduced from this truly incredible sentence that Kelsey Grammer — Frasier Crane himself — says out loud and everything. Jesus Christ. This movie rules. So… why exactly is Edge robbing this lawless gator-humping sky casino? Ah, another good question. The short answer goes something like this: Edge and his team attempted to steal a painting for The Rumble but failed because the painting was already gone, and so now, The Rumble, who purchased Edge’s massive gambling debts and literally says “I own you,” wants him to take down the Money Plane as a make-good. So we have a failed heist and this whole meeting where the Money Plane is explained… what are we, like 30 minutes into the movie by now?

No. We are nine minutes and forty-four seconds into the movie. The opening credits haven’t even started yet. We really need to get moving or we’ll be here all day. Okay, but real quick, anything else we need to know about any of this? Okay, yes. First of all, when The Rumble first meets with Edge, he threatens to blow his brains all over a blank canvas to create a new work of art, and says this… … and then, right before the Money Plane takes off, we see this shot, which contains maybe my favorite bit of explanatory text ever. Money Plane Terminal! Undisclosed Location! I know! Okay, correct me if I’m wrong, but this seems like the kind of movie where Edge’s character was the best at something, then retired, and now is back for one last job.

Correct on all fronts, my friend. This is covered in a really incredible exposition dump delivered by Thomas Jane, who plays Edge’s best friend and confidant. We learn the following things during their conversation: Edge was the greatest poker player ever

He made a huge bet on something, got greedy, and lost everything and then some

The Money Plane score will clear his debt and allow him to retire Also, Thomas Jane smokes a pipe. Not super important but I figured you should know. So, what, most of the movie is Edge beating people at poker and whooping the asses of bad guys on the Money Plane? You would think! It’s… not? Nope! Edge’s character, Jack, the best poker player in the world, who is played by a man best known for choreographed fighting, plays one (1) hand of poker that he loses after going all-in with a pair of fours, and then gets in one (1) fistfight with the Money Plane’s gigantic co-pilot.