With Monkey Man set to arrive in theaters this week, writer/director/star Dev Patel has opened about up the numerous injuries he suffered while filming the brutal action film. Although, it appears his suffering has not been without reward. The film is already racking up rave reviews and positive reactions for everything from Patel’s performance to his work behind the camera.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of Monkey Man, Patel revealed that the pain literally started right out of the gate.

Via Variety:

“I broke my hand in the first big action scene, broke some toes, tore a shoulder, eye infections, bruises,” Patel said. Eye infections? “I was crawling on a bathroom floor and it’s flooding. We were shooting this scene for three days,” Patel explained. “All the crew were coming in with their dirty shoes and I’m drinking this water literally. It was grimy stuff.”

Despite his injuries, Patel soldiered through the four-month shoot in Indonesia even as his co-stars became concerned about inflicting any more damage on him during Monkey Man‘s ultra-violent fight scenes.

“I was like, ‘Man, this is too much because you don’t want to hurt the guy anymore. It’s enough,'” Sikandar Kher, who plays the villainous Rana, told Variety. “But he mustered through it.”

Monkey Man slams into theaters on April 5.

