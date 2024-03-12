Monkey Man just pounded a whole bunch of awesome into the face of SXSW attendees. Following a special screening of the film, Dev Patel was greeted with a standing ovation that had the budding action stars wiping away tears after pouring everything he’s got into his directorial debut.

Monkey Man is a passion project for Patel who wrote, directed, and starred in the actioner that is already getting rave reviews coming out of Austin. There’s a reason Jordan Peele scooped up the film and made sure it got the theatrical release it deserves.

“MONKEY MAN is brutally violent, against the villains, but also against the hypocrisy of religion, the tyranny of caste, and the oppression of a corrupt government,” Josh Hurtado tweeted. “Dev Patel nailed it, bloody as hell and intense as f*ck.”

“MONKEY MAN was clearly burning a hole in Dev Patel, and I’m so glad he got it out,” Drew McWeeney wrote.

“Holy sh*t, I never thought I’d see an action sequence set to a Bloodywood song???” Matt Donato tweeted. “Dev Patel comes out swinging, stabbing, and pulverizing in his hard-hitting debut. Dev’s adoration of action cinema shines as clear influences meld with his fiery storytelling.”

“The only thing blocking Dev Patel from being the next James Bond is that he’s such a good director,” Whitlock and Pope wrote. “I just don’t think he’d want to step back from that. But the Broccolis would be nervous about how much power they’d cede by making him writer/director AND star.”

You can see more reactions below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Monkey Man hits theaters on April 5.