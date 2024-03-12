For years Dev Patel has been floated as a potential candidate for the next James Bond. With his directorial debut, Monkey Man, the actor has made it clear that he has far more up his sleeve than being a stuffy British spy.

Thanks to a hard-hitting trailer and feverish word of mouth coming out of SXSW, Patel looks to have delivered the next evolution in action cinema. In addition to directing and starring in Monkey Man, Patel also developed the story, making the film something of a passion project for the actor. Based on early reactions, it shows in every frame and brutal punch.

Here’s everything we know about Monkey Man including when you can catch it in theaters and another look at the badass trailer in case you missed it the first time around.