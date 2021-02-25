We live in a society with a seemingly unquenchable thirst for both Marvel content and violence, and so it’s perhaps surprising that the combination of those two things was beat out by a celebration of just violence. Lots and lots of violence.

Last week’s Mortak Kombat trailer was a red band phenomenon, and now we know that it’s a record-breaking hit months before the actual film hits theaters or streaming services. The trailer, which you can watch above, features a lot of brutal gore that the gaming franchise quite literally built its reputation on. Film adaptations of the game haven’t always been a hit, but according to Deadline the new Mortal Kombat red-band trailer has already smashed viewership records.

The viewership for New Line’s red band trailer of Mortal Kombat has clocked 116M views in its first week, becoming the biggest red band trailer of all-time, besting the 4-day mark of Logan and Deadpool 2 and continuing to do so. The trailer for the Simon McQuoid directed feature trended in 52 total markets on YouTube and 28 total markets on Twitter, registering a 98% Positive-to-Neutral social sentiment rating.

The story details some of the indications that the trailer really struck viewers, starting with the fact that it looks surprisingly good for a video game-to-film adaptation. And while it didn’t beat the overall record for trailer viewership, it does now have the record for age-restricted red band views.

We’ll have to see if all that interest in the trailer translates to folks actually showing up in theaters. Mortal Kombat will be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16.