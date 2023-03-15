Drew Barrymore is continuing her quest to be crowned the next great queen of live television, and she is doing pretty well so far! The beloved actress, entrepreneur, and mommy (?) of The Drew Barrymore Show will bring her hosting skills to The MTV Movie and TV Awards this spring, where she will hopefully pull out her uncanny M3gan impression for a worldwide audience.

The ceremony will be held on May 7th and will honor the biggest and best in both movies and television. In a lovely/slightly creepy promo, Barrymore brings together all of your favorite 2022/2023 movie faves. Cocaine Bear! Ghostface! Who knows what she’ll do with Avatar.

The nominees are set to be announced at a later date, but last year’s big winners included Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria. So basically, anything with Zendaya in it is sure to do great.

Drew is no stranger to the awards ceremony, as she has three of the coveted golden popcorns from her iconic work in The Wedding Singer and Charlie’s Angels along with a nomination for her already world-famous talk show that is the best and most chaotic thing to happen to daytime television since The Price Is Right premiered!

The MTV Movie and TV Awards will air on May 7th at 8 pm on MTV.

