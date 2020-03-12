Thursday, March 12, was a big one for cancelations, closings, and reschedulings in response to the rampaging coronavirus called COVID-19. Much of New York City’s cultural institutions shut down, as did Disneyland, while still more major movies were pushed back, most notably Fast and Furious 9, which was delayed a full year. Now, as per The Hollywood Reporter, you can add Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan to the pile.

The company’s pricey redo of their 1998 hit — about a young woman who, after her father is conscripted in the army, poses as a man and joins the army during the Han Dynasty — was due on March 27. They had yet to choose a replacement date, much like some other movies that have been plucked from their original release dates.

Mulan wasn’t the only Disney-owned film to get removed from the release calendar. The New Mutants — the troubled, long-delayed X-Men spin-off, which the company acquired after they absorbed 20th Century Studios — has been, once again, pushed back. That film was due April3. Ditto the Guillermo del Toro-produced Antlers, which had been set for an Apriil 17 release.

As of this writing, there are over 1500 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. alone and more than 132,300 people worldwide, according to The New York Times.

(Via THR)