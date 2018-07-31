Disney

The general consensus is that the National Treasure franchise is a great time. Do they make much sense? Well, no. Are they important works of cinema? Ok, you’ve got me there again. Are they completely and utterly fun? You bet your ass they are. In these dark political times, it seems like the general public could do with another dose of Nicholas Cage stealing the Declaration of Independence/the President/our hearts. So what’s the hold-up? According to director Jon Turtletaub, National Treasure 3 just doesn’t fit in with the current types of films that the House of Mouse is making.

While interviewing with Collider about his upcoming Jason Statham Vs. Shark movie, The Meg, Turtletaub broke it down for disappointed fans of Free Mason conspiracy theories.

“When National Treasure first got made, there was a lot more money to go around. Everybody got paid nicely. The problem with getting the third one made isn’t the people who are getting paid saying, ‘I’m not doing it unless you pay me a lot!’ It’s really that Disney feels they have other films they want to make that they think will make them more money. I think they’re wrong. I think they’re right about the movies they’re making; they’re obviously doing a really good job at making great films. I just think this would be one of them, and they don’t quite realize how much the Internet is begging for a third National Treasure.”

Turtletaub continued, explaining that while the script was “close,” they just couldn’t quite get it to the point where Disney was unable to say no. While Disney is indeed first and foremost a business, America needs this. A third National Treasure movie could be just the thing to heal a divided nation.

Disney

(Via Collider)