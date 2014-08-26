‘Game of Thrones’ Director Neil Marshall Wants To Make A ‘Black Widow’ Movie

At this point I think we’re all sort of confused why, other than Scarlett Johansson currently being pregnant, there isn’t a Black Widow movie already filming. Everyone’s familiar with the character by now and everyone thinks it would be a great “female led” superhero movie, including Game of Thrones and Centurion director Neil Marshall.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Marshall said he’d definitely love to direct a “female superhero movie,” but more specifically:
I would love to do a Black Widow movie. That’s perfect, I would love to do that. That character is really interesting, she doesn’t have any superpowers, she just has extraordinary skills, and the world that she comes from, being this ex-K.G.B. assassin, I find that really fascinating, yeah.
He also stated that he prefers the non-superpowered heroes.
I’m less interested in people with superpowers because I can’t identify with them. Very rarely do they get killed off, and when they do get killed off, chances are they’re going to be back . . . somehow. Yes, I’d love to do a big splashy movie with a great female lead, but it has to be someone I can believe in.
Guardians of the Galaxy writer Nicole Perlman says she wrote a treatment for a Black Widow movie four years ago, and right now’s the time to get her to write another mega-blockbuster. Directors are volunteering. There’s no reason to think Scarlett Johansson wouldn’t want to reprise the role she helped popularize. And even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that a female-led movie is in development.
At this point, can it really just be that they don’t want to pay Johansson the money she deserves? Do they really think a Black Widow movie would underperform the other Marvel movies and they’d lose money somehow? It’s getting embarrassing, Marvel.
Here are my thoughts on this- I think the main reason there hasn’t been a stand alone Black Widow movie is because it’s not marketable to…. I don’t want to say children, but defiantly the younger crowd. I have two daughters, both HUGE Marvel fans (and not just the movies, they do games, cartoons, and comics.) When they went to see the Avengers, they had no interest in Black Widow. My oldest daughter said she was boring. They won’t make a movie about a character that they can’t pull in big numbers from, and if they can’t take her story line and make it like able by all ages, then they won’t make it.
That being said, we all think it is an outrage that there hasn’t been talk of other awesome Marvel female heros, especially Ms. Marvel.
As long as they keep putting Scarjo in tight outfits.
Who WOULDNT want to direct that?
Non-Superpowered? I get she doesn’t have any “magical” of “God-like” powers, but she is basically the Russian version of Captain America. She is most definitely more powerful then Hawkeye or Stark without his damn suit. I think they should make another Cap movie with Black Widow as more of the main character and Cap assisting HER on a mission to showcase her a little more, then have the Black Widow movie.
I’ve said it before, but I personally have zero interest in a Black Widow movie. I don’t think the character is particularly interesting, ScarJo isn’t a phenomenal actress, and they can already do the thriller/government intrigue thing with Captain America. That last part is most important, because I think the MCU has done an amazing job making each of their franchises fit a different style, and having CA and Black Widow movies doing the same basic thing would be repetitive and lead to the fatigue everyone’s been worrying about.
Plus, no one ever mentions the Agent Carter and Jessica Jones series that are on the way.
Marvel Studios is following The Plan, which working very well for them. This part of the plan is building toward a big cosmic throwdown with Thanos in Avengers 3. With Ant-Man and Cap 3 already on the books, there’s no room on the release schedule for another Earth-bound spy type movie. If you want to debate that Marvel should have gone with Widow instead of Ant-Man, that’s a good one to have otherwise the question is easily answered.
You can’t have too much Johansson in my opinion.