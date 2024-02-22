In 2022, Netflix launched an ad-supported plan that allows subscribers to watch shows and movies for a cheaper price, as long as they’re cool with a few pesky commercials. “While the vast majority of TV shows and movies are available on an ad-supported plan,” the fine print on the streaming service’s website reads, “a small number are not due to licensing restrictions.”

That “small number” includes many popular titles.

The list of unavailable tiered-off movies includes Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving, which is currently #3 in the Netflix top 10; the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings; and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In terms of Thanksgiving, the issue is that the horror film is “distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment’s TriStar Pictures — and it appears that the studio’s movie output deal with Netflix excludes titles from ad-based viewing,” according to Variety. Other Sony movie titles that aren’t on the ad-supported plan: Boyz N the Hood; Morbius (no loss there); Bullet Train; 13 Going on 30; and Whiplash.

On the TV side, The Walking Dead, Peaky Blinders, The Tourist, Dragons: Race to the Edge, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and the series that helped Netflix turn into an empire, House of Cards, are all unavailable on the least expensive plan. Which is about to get a little more expensive.

