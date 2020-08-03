In the past nine months alone, Spike Lee, Martin Scorsese, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Noah Baumbach have all made original movies for Netflix. That’s an impressive collection of filmmakers, two of whom were nominated for Oscars, but because the public’s thirst for content can never be satiated (we demand it, the way secretaries do teeth), Netflix is setting its sights on some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Tendo Nagenda, the streaming service’s vice president of original films, was asked by the Hollywood Reporter about the “dream filmmaker” he wants to collaborate with. “I’ve love to get Jordan Peele to make a Netflix film. We love Chris Nolan, we love Quentin Tarantino,” he responded. “We have to concentrate our efforts on finding people of that talent level that we can work with as early as possible and then get them to make movies only for Netflix.” Theater purist Nolan might be the last director to make a Netflix movie – I’d settle for an animated TARS spin-off series — but you never know.

As for Nagenda’s “dream projects,” he responded, “We’re looking at big, broad-audience, PG-level adventure films as something that we want to get into. Something along the lines of the first Star Wars, or Harry Potter 1 and 2. A lot of family live action, fantasy, spectacle movies… A Jumanji-type of story.” You know what Jumanji had? Monkeys. And the name of Jordan Peele’s production company? Monkeypaw Productions. Netflix is planting the seeds… for something to do with monkeys, I guess?

Until then: The Kissing Booth 3!

