Although the dying romantic comedy species has faltered for years, the genre appears to be making a comeback, largely due to the original efforts of Netflix. The numbers are certainly there, even if the product varies, with the insanely popular (yet objectively bad) Kissing Booth rocketing to the top of the platform’s most-watched list and Set It Up scoring critical acclaim with a semi-twisty plot that made for an ideal binge movie while honoring the ghosts of romcom past. Now the streaming platform presents the trailer for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, which is goddamn adorable and a more than a little John Hughes-y.

Based upon the YA novel by Jenny Han, the film stars Lara Dondor (X-Men: Apocalypse) as a teenage girl who has penned unsent letters to all her crushes. A certain suspension of disbelief is required, given that few teens teens write letters anymore when Google Docs and texting exist, but somehow, the letters leak, and all romantic hell breaks loose. Here’s the film’s synopsis:

What if all the crushes you ever had found out how you felt about them … all at once? Lara Jean Song Covey’s love life goes from imaginary to out of control when the love letters for every boy she’s ever loved-five in all-are mysteriously mailed out.

Noah Centineo plays the crush who agrees to pretend to date Lara, and one can take a not-so-wild guess at how that turns out. Meanwhile, John Corbett appears as Lara’s exasperated father, which is sure to evoke memories of his romantic lead roles. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before hits Netflix on August 17, and here’s a poster to tide over prospective bingers.