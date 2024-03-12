Neve Campbell Is Returning For ‘Scream 7’ (After Everyone Else Left)

Back in January, Neve Campbell quipped to The Hollywood Reporter that she wouldn’t be surprised to get a call from the troubled Scream franchise, so you’ll never guess who’s back.

Campbell had publicly walked away from the series when she received a low-ball offer for Scream 6 that left her feeling undervalued after being the face of the franchise for so long. Since then, Scream 7 turned into a chaotic mess after Melissa Barrera was reportedly fired from the franchise followed by news that Jenna Ortega had stepped away. The situation only got worse as director Christopher Landon also exited the project shortly after.

Obviously, there’s been some scrambling behind the scenes to get the film back on track. Not only is Campbell returning to the horror series as Sidney Prescott, but original Scream director Kevin Williamson will now helm the newly-revamped Scream 7. Before the debacle with Barrera and Ortega, Williamson had championed bringing Campbell back to the series and said the smart thing to do is “pay her the money.” It looks like the studio listened.

Campbell announced her return with a post on Instagram:

Hi All. I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!!

Campbell went on to share her excitement for Williamson returning to “his baby.” You can see her full post below:

(Via Neve Campbell on Instagram)