It’s a bummer that A Quiet Place Part II, Black Widow, and Mulan, among others, have had their release dates pushed back, but those films, and the studios behind them, will be fine. They’ll come out eventually and make a lot of money, unlike Never Rarely Sometimes Always, which had a limited release on March 13, shortly before theaters worldwide closed. Eliza Hittman’s film, about two teenage girls (played by Sidney Flanigan and Talia Ryder) who leave small-town Pennsylvania after one of them becomes pregnant and they have to travel New York for an abortion, was never going to be a blockbuster, but it’s a potential Oscar contender with incredible reviews, including a 99 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Thankfully, you’ll be able to see it soon.

Like it did with Emma, Focus Features is making Never Rarely Sometimes Always available for rent. “The gritty abortion drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Metacritic, 93) will ride recent reviews and advertising into at-home PVOD for $19.99 on April 3 (for 48 hours), while most stateside consumers are still locked down in their homes,” IndieWire reports. “The film originally opened theatrically March 13, but was pulled off theater screens three days later, long before it had fulfilled its promise.”

Here’s the trailer, set to Sharon Van Etten’s “Seventeen.” Check it out on April 3.

(Via IndieWire)