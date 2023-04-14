daniel craig
The Producers Of James Bond Are Looking For A ‘Relatively Unknown’ Actor In His 30s And People Have Some Pretty (Un)Helpful Suggestions

No matter what year it is, no matter what movies are coming out, no matter how much it costs to get a black suit tailored, there is one thing that is always true: somewhere, somehow, there is always a James Bond movie on the horizon. Does it matter that Daniel Craig is no longer Bonded to Bond? Nope, because now, for the first time in over 20 years, there is a job opening for a tall handsome man with a license to kill and a license to drive around on thin ice (both literally and figuratively). But who could possibly fill those overly polished dress shoes?

Variety reported that longtime James Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams is looking for a relatively unknown man in his 30s for the role, which opens it up to just about every person you see in the stands at a major league baseball game.

Of course, some people decided to take this as a challenge to actually find the perfect man for the job. As we know, everyone with eyes and internet access can act as a casting director these days. Regé-Jean Page has been tossed into the mix after his recent stint in Dungeons and Dragons, while others are really set on Theo James (who doesn’t want to do it at all) or Nicholas Hoult (who could really use a win).

But on the other hand…. some people had some jokey jokes regarding the entire description. Who would have thought? Do people even want another James Bond movie at this point? As in, people besides your dad and cool uncle. It’s tough to say. There are quite literally dozens of them, so it seems silly to make more. But here are some really solid ideas:

Are YOU the next James Bond? Probably not. But there is still hope for Joe Pera.

