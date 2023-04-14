No matter what year it is, no matter what movies are coming out, no matter how much it costs to get a black suit tailored, there is one thing that is always true: somewhere, somehow, there is always a James Bond movie on the horizon. Does it matter that Daniel Craig is no longer Bonded to Bond? Nope, because now, for the first time in over 20 years, there is a job opening for a tall handsome man with a license to kill and a license to drive around on thin ice (both literally and figuratively). But who could possibly fill those overly polished dress shoes?

Variety reported that longtime James Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams is looking for a relatively unknown man in his 30s for the role, which opens it up to just about every person you see in the stands at a major league baseball game.

Of course, some people decided to take this as a challenge to actually find the perfect man for the job. As we know, everyone with eyes and internet access can act as a casting director these days. Regé-Jean Page has been tossed into the mix after his recent stint in Dungeons and Dragons, while others are really set on Theo James (who doesn’t want to do it at all) or Nicholas Hoult (who could really use a win).

I’m here to make Theo James happen as the next James Bond. pic.twitter.com/VOyyMgk6Yh — The Golden Smog (@thatwoitasguy) April 14, 2023

Feel like making a bold guess and also hedging my bets like a coward, so I’ll say the next James Bond is going to be either Theo James or Richard Madden. Bookmarking this tweet to either retweet or delete once they announce it. pic.twitter.com/wc7QWtXyZm — Nick Martucci (serious) (@BlunderingIdiom) April 14, 2023

But on the other hand…. some people had some jokey jokes regarding the entire description. Who would have thought? Do people even want another James Bond movie at this point? As in, people besides your dad and cool uncle. It’s tough to say. There are quite literally dozens of them, so it seems silly to make more. But here are some really solid ideas:

my acquaintances on instagram soft-launching their boyfriends https://t.co/oeAIIPBaQn — little special™ (@dollbunyan) April 14, 2023

I'm British and available 🖐 — Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (@poohbandh) April 14, 2023

This guy should be the next James Bond https://t.co/v8Qjv44mwr pic.twitter.com/JKC3IyZYat — :•) (@claytatum) April 13, 2023

pretending like james bond is anything other than a guy who drives a cool car and gets his dick sucked is the worst thing about cinema https://t.co/rvPCSZcyeJ — Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) April 13, 2023

Excited that James Bond is described the exact same way my ex described me to her friends. https://t.co/2UNmTP3x3X — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) April 14, 2023

Don’t give my ex any ideas https://t.co/LpmQExsDvH — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) April 14, 2023

Not sure about the relatively unknown part but Conrad checks the other boxes… https://t.co/SjqvgRfH0u pic.twitter.com/7xdXU7gZrk — Hickory Crawdads (@HickoryCrawdads) April 14, 2023

Are YOU the next James Bond? Probably not. But there is still hope for Joe Pera.

