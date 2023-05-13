The DCEU, as you may have heard, is in the midst of a makeover. Late last year, James Gunn and Peter Safran were handed the keys to the comic movie wing of Warner Bros. Discovery, and their overhaul is such that you might never see Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman again (and maybe not even Jason Momoa’s Aquaman after his forthcoming sequel). Even Henry Cavill is out as Superman (though he may return as another DC character). That’s because Gunn himself is handling a new Man of Steel picture, subtitled Legacy. Casting is already underway, and a new report floats some names, including a biggie for a new Lux Luthor.

A new piece by The Hollywood Reporter claims that, while most of the big Superman: Legacy roles have attracted many names, there’s only one for Lex Luthor: Nicholas Hoult. The Renfield actor’s name, THR reports, has “swirling around Legacy for several weeks now,” though initially people thought he was gunning for the big guy himself. But perhaps the guy who made for a rage-filled — and bald — War Boy in Mad Max: Fury Road might be a better fit for Supe’s also bald main nemesis. (Besides, Warner execs have reportedly “loved” him since that movie.)

But what about Clark Kent? THR reports that the top choice is David Corenswet, who was second-billed after Mia Goth in last year’s X prequel Pearl. Other names being considered are Tom Brittney and Andrew Richardson, two British actors that are still relatively unknown in the U.S. All three would fit the tradition of casting an up-and-comer in the role of Krypton’s most famous son.

As for Lois Lane, some names being bandied about include Sex Education breakout Emma Mackey, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, Rachel Brosnahan, and Samara Weaving.

Take most or all of this with a quarry of salt, though: One of the sources who spoke to THR wrote off some of these names as “a chatroom list,” while a studio insider said they’re nowhere near making a decision. But if Hoult nabs the role of Luthor, it’d make for a fun career arc for a guy who broke through as a nice boy who annoys then befriends Hugh Grant.

