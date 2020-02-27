Avengers: Endgame is filled with what ifs. What if Thanos had decapitated Captain America? What if directors Joe and Anthony Russo had used one of Robert Downey Jr.’s “crazy” final scenes as Iron Man? What if BABY THANOS? (He would have been in Infinity War, not Endgame, but I wanted to remind everyone about Baby Thanos.)

The latest “what if” comes from Stephen Schirle, who shared his concept art from the highest-grossing movie of all-time, including one image of Nick Fury getting stabbed by Black Order member Corvus Glaive, presumably to death. That would have been an ignominious fate for the eyepatch-wearing character, who’s been played by Samuel L. Jackson since the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man. If Nick Fury’s going to die, at least let him be killed by someone cooler than Corvus freaking Glaive.

The concept art, which looks like something out of Star Wars, hints at a version of Endgame that we didn’t get to see, as Fury only appeared during Tony’s funeral; he wasn’t in Infinity War much, either, minus the post-credits scene where he gets dusted. It also would have complicated things for Spider-Man: Far From Home, where it’s revealed [months-old spoiler] that Fury and ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill were busy in space the entire movie, with Skrull agents Talos and Soren impersonating them on Earth.

Check out Schirle’s concept art below.