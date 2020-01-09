WARNING: Star Wars spoilers (including multiple character deaths) will be found below.

Leia Organa (for sad real-life reasons), Kylo Ren/Ben Solo, and Emperor Palpatine are among the many characters who die in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the contentious J.J. Abrams-directed follow-up to The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, and they all get the memorable death scenes they deserve. Unlike another classic Star Wars character, who’s been a part of the franchise since the original trilogy.

Nien Nunb, the Resistance hero who was Lando Calrissian’s Millennium Falcon co-pilot in Return of the Jedi, was killed during the final battle on Exegol in The Rise of Skywalker. He is survived by… do Sullustan have babies? Unclear, but Rae Carson, the author of the soon-to-be-published Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Expanded Edition, confirmed on Twitter that the former-arms dealer’s laugh has been silenced forever.

“I think it’s pretty clear from the movie (upon careful watching), so I feel comfortable confirming,” she tweeted, while Full of Sith podcast host Bryan Young added, “I’ve confirmed it in three places, including the movie itself and the writer of the novelization.” Nien, who was voiced by Kipsang Rotich and puppeteered by Mike Quinn, apparently died “just before the Jedi reach out.” It’s like Admiral Ackbar all over again.

Yeah, I think it's pretty clear from the movie (upon careful watching), so I feel comfortable confirming. Props to you for noticing! — Rae Carson (@raecarson) January 6, 2020

R.I.P. Nien Nunb. You were too beautiful (???) for this world.

Abrams joked about killing Jar Jar but did kill Nien Nunb. Jar Jar victorious pic.twitter.com/IV4CNZVwD2 — Valondar (@VK_HM) January 9, 2020

(Via Digital Spy)